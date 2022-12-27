Helen Amanda Boggess, age 92, of Bement, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her home.
Helen was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Vermillion Grove, to Raymond Frances and Amanda (Kendall) Boggess. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where she served as a registered nurse and achieved the rank of Captain. Helen was an avid Illini fan, and collected trucks, planes, and Air Force memorabilia. She dearly loved all of her dogs.
Helen is survived by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Kinney; her five nieces:
Kim (Kinney) Winsloff, Wendy (Kinney) Helms, Renée (Kinney) Berg, Ramona (Kinney) Champagne and Tammy Kinney, all of Florida; 11 grandnieces and nephews; and five great-grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Madeline Potenza and her twin sister, Hazel Kinney.
A graveside funeral was held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Friends Chapel Cemetery in Scottland, IL. For those who wish, memorials in Helen’s honor may be made to the Humane Society or St. Labre Indian School.
