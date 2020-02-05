Precious mother Helen L. Thomas ascended to her heavenly home to join her savior Jesus Christ. Many family and friends anxiously awaited her.
She was preceded by her late husband Ezra Thomas who passed away in 1971. Also, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Luther and Ada Flynn of Somerset, KY; and daughter, Norma. Siblings previously passing were brothers, Leland of Somerset, KY, Donald of Arkansas, Wildon and Hollis of Cincinnati, OH; sisters, Beatrice of Somerset, KY, Maudina of Port Aransas, TX, and a set of twins passing as infants. Surviving is her brother, Luther Jr. of California.
Also surviving are her daughter, Shirley Greener of Lebanon, IL; son, Ray (Carol) Thomas of Athens, IL; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Helen was a wonderful Christian mother, sibling, friend, and aunt to all that knew her. Helen grew up around Somerset, KY. She was a farm wife and had been employed as a cook at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Kirby Hospital, and White Heath Schools.
She will be missed greatly by her many friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Sunday at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.