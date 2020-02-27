Howard A. Alexander, 88, of Bement, passed away at 10:30 a.m., February 26, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, Charleston.
Howard was born October 7, 1931 in DeLand, IL the son of Harry and Ruth (Wittig) Alexander. He married Doris Ellen Williams on July 20, 1978 in Cisco, IL. She passed away November 11, 1994.
Howard is survived by his son, Todd Alexander (Crystal) of Monticello; grandchildren Tara, Ty, Ethan, Jack, and Jill; and sister Ruth Annabel Golden of Forrest, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Jack Conner, and sisters Marilyn Sue Buhrmann and Helen Koss.
Howard was a retired truck driver and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, motorcycle riding, and dancing.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
