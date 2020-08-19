IlaAnn Faith Mills, infant daughter of Brandon Mills and Brittany Carson of Monticello was stillborn on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be held at the Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur next to her maternal great-grandparents.
Though she never spent any time with us, she touched so many of our lives.
IlaAnn is survived by her parents of Monticello; a sister, Sophia Ross of Monticello; a brother, Landon Mills of Monticello; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Melissa Carson of Hammond; paternal grandparents, Ann (Ed) Thorp of Streator and David P. (Erin) Mills of Bement; a maternal great-grandfather, Dave Brock of Florida; paternal a great-grandmother. Janis Mills of Bement; aunts and uncles: Blake Carson, Anthony Mills, Courtney Carson, Ashley Carson; and many great-aunts and uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, George Fleming and Barb Brock; and maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Glenda Anderson and Michael J. Mills.
Memorials contributions may be made to the family.
Online condolences maybe shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.