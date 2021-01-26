Irene A. Tindle, 95, of Monticello, passed away at 1:00 p.m., January 20, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Irene was born on August 1, 1925 in Carlinville, IL, the daughter of Otto and Opal (Leefers) Konneker.
Irene is survived by her son, Allen Tindle of Monticello; daughter, Joyce Tindle of Monticello; brother, Peter Konneker of Clayton, NC.; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Arthur and Donald Konneker.
Irene was a retired beautician. Irene also owned her own Antique Collectable Store and enjoyed antiquing. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and active in the Monticello Depot Restoration and the Monticello Railway Museum. Irene enjoyed square dancing and she loved quilting and sewing along with researching genealogy and discovering Monticello history. Irene was always there for her children.
A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Piatt County Food Pantry or the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.