Irene M. Burton, 83, of Monticello, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.
Irene was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Seymour, the daughter of Olen and Mabel Surber. She married Edwin H. Burton on June 29, 1955, in Seymour.
Irene is survived by her husband, Edwin Burton of Monticello; her children, Davis Burton of CA, Cindy Norton of Atwood, Edwin Burton of Weldon, Amanda Griffin of Seymour; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers Alfred Surber of Texas, Bob Surber of Rantoul; sisters, Crystal Accusion of Kansas, and Patsy Prunty of Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Irene was a housekeeper and formerly worked at Carle Hospital. She was a member of the White Heath Community Club and the Methodist Church.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 5 at the Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Cancer Society.
