It is with great sadness that we must announce that Irma Maxine Joynt (Curry), Age 90 of Cerro Gordo passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mason Point Nursing Facility in Sullivan, Illinois.
Irma was born on August 20, 1930 in Decatur, Illinois to Walter and Olga Curry. Before marrying William E. Joynt (Bill) of Decatur, Illinois on July 11, 1958, Irma worked as Merchandise Manager for Block and Kuhl’s Department Store and was a Buyer and Model for Carson Pirie Scott.
The City Girl was moved to her rural home just south of Cerro Gordo with the promise that it would be temporary. However, her love for her new country life style would soon win her over and she resided there for almost 60 years.
In the summer she spent many hours on her riding lawn mower, tending to her garden and feeding the birds. She also took in many stray dogs and cats that became the family pets. She loved to cook and took great pleasure incorporating her fresh fruits and vegetables in to her recipes.
Irma, AKA, “Squirmy Irmy”, never sat down! She was known for her quick wit, vibrant personality, love for shopping and Barry Manilow. Always a leader, she would eventually become the President of any Club/Organization. She served as President of the Hope Welty Public Library in Cerro Gordo for many years and also was President of the Republican and Cerro Gordo Women’s Clubs. She was also the leader of her daughters Girl Scout Troops for many years.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband (Bill), sisters Thelma Rowan and Norma Jean Curry and her beloved niece and nephew Diane Patzwitz and Willis (Sonny) Rowan.
She is survived by daughters - Debra Pflum (Larry), Lori Boyce (Kenny). Grandchildren - Jamie Duggan (Colin), Courtney Zielinski (Phil), Brandon Boyce, Chelsea Boyce and Brian Boyce. Great-grandchildren - Logan and Brody Duggan. Sister-in-law – Helen “Weezie” DeWitt. Also, many great nieces and nephews.
Because of her love for animals, charitable donations can be made to the Macon County Humane Society and also to the Hope Welty Public Library of Cerro Gordo where she served for 35 years.
A Celebration of Life will be set for a future date to be determined.