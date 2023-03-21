Ivan D. Cable, 85, of Monticello passed away at 10:55 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023 at his residence.
Ivan was born April 22, 1937 in Monticello, to Oscar N. and Myra (Blickenstaff) Cable.
He is survived by his children, Douglas Paris and Chris Paris; granddaughter, Rachel Paris; brother, Glenn Cable of Greenville, SC; and sister Carol Cable.
He was preceded in death by his parents, significant other Carole Paris, and brother, Wayne Cable.
Ivan retired from the maintenance department at the University of Illinois Willard Airport. He was a member of the Lodge Church of God. Ivan enjoyed bowling, playing pool, motorcycle riding, and rides through the country. He was always known for having nice cars that were kept spotless. Ivan loved his mom’s cooking, and he spent every Saturday working in the garage with his dad and brother.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.