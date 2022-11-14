Jack Eugene Rear, of Taylors, S.C., 94, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
A native of Champaign County, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Robertson Rear, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired insurance agent with Prudential, and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Barbara Heacock Rear of the home; one son, James Harrison Rear (Debra) of Monticello; one daughter, Janet A. Davis of Greer, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Cara Davis Powell (Christopher) of Travelers Rest, S.C., Jessica Dunn (Josh) of De Land, Anna Marie Rear, of De Land, and Brent Davis of Taylors, S.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Eden Mercer and Logan Rear.
He was predeceased by one son, Brent E. Rear.
A funeral service will be held 11a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel, Greer, S.C. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family will be at the home.
