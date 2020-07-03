James Alan Umfleet, 59, of Bement passed away July 2, 2020 at his residence.
James was born Dec. 27, 1960 in Decatur, the son of Billy Raymond and Loretta (Durbin) Umfleet.
He was a supervisor for Kroger and served proudly for 37 years. He then worked for Lowes in Forsyth.
James was an avid model train collector. He enjoyed boating and sitting beside bonfires.
Surviving are his partner, Philip Linder; mother, Loretta Umfleet; brothers, Dan Umfleet (Connie) of Toledo, Ohio, Bill Umfleet (Mary Sue) of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Cathy Gevock (Chris) of Elko, Nevada and brother-in-law, Art Suel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Raymond Umfleet; brother, John Raymond Umfleet, and sister Cynthia Umfleet Suel.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be left in memory of James at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.