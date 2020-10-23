James Arnold Gregory, Jr., 89, of Monticello, passed away at 4:29 p.m., October 21, 2020 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jim was born September 3, 1931 in Champaign, IL the son of James Arnold and Versa (McClellan) Gregory, Sr. He married Melissa Ritter on March 13, 1965 in La Grange, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa ‘Liz’ Gregory of Monticello and sister, Sarah Tillman (husband William) of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim graduated from Monticello High School in 1950 where he was a member of the Cross-Country Team. After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in Applied Mathematics. Jim worked as a computer programmer. He worked for Arjonne National Laboratory, International Harvester, and retired from COMSI. Jim was a member of the Association of Computing Machinery. Before they moved from Willowbrook, IL, Jim was a member of various computer clubs, camera clubs, and served on the planning commission there. Jim was a Boy Scout and one of the first in his town to become an Eagle Scout. Jim was an avid nature photographer and made several movies of wilderness, camping, and canoeing. He enjoyed fishing the lakes in Minnesota, canoeing down various rivers, hiking the trails in the American West, especially in Canada, and the Alps in Europe. He also enjoyed bird watching and taking pictures at Allerton Park.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.