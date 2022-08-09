James D. ‘Jim Bob’ Raney, 76, of Monticello, passed away at 5:25 p.m., Feb. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Jim Bob was born April 12, 1943 in Champaign, the son of Lewis Alphonus and Edith Mae (Ellis) Raney. He married Connie G. Sims in 1977 in Rantoul.
He is survived by his wife and 43 plus years soulmate, Connie Raney of Monticello; daughters, Jennifer Raney (Marvin Bayless) of Mahomet, Stephanie Empson (Jason) of Seymour, Vicky Irene of Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Catherine Hobbs and Shirley Shelmadine both of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son James, Jr., daughter Crystal, brothers Herman, Bobbie, Billy, Donnie, Sr., Richard, and David Raney and sisters Betty Cruise and Carol Williams.
Jim Bob was a retired laborer and machine operator. He was a member of the Laborers Local #703 of Urbana. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting in the summer, and hiking. He loved his little dogs, horses, going to auctions, the Chicago Cubs, and was always doing something. He never met a stranger and was always friendly to all he seen.
Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath. Then a potluck will be held at the Lodge Church of God, 2168 Church St, Lodge, IL 61856 from 1 to 5 p.m. The family requests Cubs clothing or casual attire in his memory.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.