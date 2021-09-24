James D. Wittig, 83, of Bement, passed away at 10:32 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in 1937 in Peoria, the son of George H. Eittig and Irene C. (White) Wittig. He married Geraldine (Paris) Wittig in 1961 in Monticello.
Wittig is survived by four daughters, Connie (Seth) Maxwell of Bement; Dianna Bryan of Longmont, Colorado; Heidi (Dave) Huntley of Platteville, Colorado; and Amy (Jim) Lokey of Silverton, Colorado; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren.
Jim was an auto body and paint man and owned businesses in Monticello and Estes Park, Colorado. He enjoyed drawing and also had a small screen printing business in Monticello.
Private burial will be announced at a later date.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.