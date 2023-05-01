James F. Hogan, 69, of White Heath passed away at 6:16 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jim was born Jan. 9, 1954 in Monticello to William Wayne and Betty J. (Lewis) Hogan.
He is survived by his brothers, Joe Hogan (Nancy) of Shelbyville, Sean Hogan (Rink) of White Heath; sisters, Jane Hays (John) of White Heath, Therese Malohn (Paul) of Yorkville, Peg Foster (Greg) of Monticello, Denise Hogan of Bement, Celeste Raffaelle (Ryne) of Honeoye Falls, NY, Diane Triplett (Gene) of Monticello and Kathy White (Jeff) of Ivesdale. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David Hogan.
Jim was a farmer and enjoyed antique tractors, cats, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a member of the I and I Antique Tractor Club.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with a private family burial to follow.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the American Heart Association or the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.