James “Jim” Albert Rohl, 85, of Monticello, passed away at 1:43pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30am on Friday, March 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands. Pastor John Sharp will officiate. Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Newman. There will be a visitation from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 12 at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Homer.
James was born February 28, 1935 in Homer, the son of Herman F. and Inas Lucille Jones Rohl. He married Ramona Kincaid on June 14, 1959 in Newman. She survives.
Survivors also include daughter, Dawn Danner of Amarillo, TX; son, Van Rohl of O’Fallon, IL; daughter, Eve (Shannon) Clark of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Martin (Teresa) Danner and Jenny Rohl; great grandchildren: Nolan, Kinsey, and Ava Danner; and sister, Ruth E. Herren of Everett, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Philip Rohl.
Jim was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. He also attended Faith Lutheran Church in Monticello when the weather would not permit him to attend Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was very passionate about his faith and church families. Jim graduated from the U of I School of Agriculture in 1957. He taught Ag Education for 7 ½ years at Newman High School and was a salesman for AO Smith Harvestors in Effingham for 10 ½ years. He served in the Army from 1957-1958. Jim was a member of Gideons from 1988 to present. He was also passionate about FFA and was a farmer from 1974 to present. Jim was an avid Illini sports fan of every sport.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran Church.