James “Jim” Tracy, 90 of Ivesdale passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2022 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, Illinois. He is survived by two siblings; William “Bill” of Ivesdale, and Bernadette Crowe of Fairfield, CT.
He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Mary Ellen (Ray) Fitton, Catherine (John) McHale, Margaret (Luke) Feeney and Michael (Theresa) Tracy, and Gerald Crowe. Uncle Jimmy had many scores of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Born to James Vincent Tracy and Martha Coffey Tracy, he was raised on a farm in rural Ivesdale. He attended Nagel Grade School and Holy Cross Grade School in Champaign and St. Bede High School in LaSalle-Peru and Monticello High School.
Jim served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the middle 1950's. After the service, he worked for many years at General Cable, and helping on the Family farm, before returning to school. Attended Parkland College and then finished his BA Degree (History) in education from the University of Illinois. He farmed in rural (Home) Ivesdale and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ivesdale K. of C. and Albert Parker American Legion of Bement.
Jim loved and knew history and always enjoyed discussions ranging from most or any World, American History and College, Catholic College and NFL football prior to 1960. Jim's Final 10 years were spent in Bement Healthcare Center and Piatt County Nursing Home as he battled Alzheimer and Dementia. A special recognition to the staff at both Bement and Piatt County Nursing Home's for the excellent care Jim received up to the time of his death.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church with family visit at 10 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow with the Albert Parker American Legion Honor Guards of Bement, with burial in the family plot in the St. Boniface Cemetery. Family and Friends are welcome to attend a luncheon follow the services at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ivesdale at 12:30 P.M.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Boniface Cemetery, 416 County Road 1100 North, Seymour, IL. 61875.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of James Tracy, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.