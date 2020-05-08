James Joseph Morris, 81, of Brooksville, MS., formerly of Monticello, IL., passed away at 12:22 P.M., on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Claiborne in Starkville, MS., surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services are being planned at a later date in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Mental Health Center, 1921 N. Market St., Monticello, IL. 61856.
Jim was born on June 14, 1938 to the late Charles Joseph and Julia Bigham Morris in Champaign, Illinois. He attended Monticello High School and also attended Ag college at the University of Illinois. He married Jacqueline Joann Canull on January 11, 1964 and she survives of Brooksville, MS. Also surviving are 2 daughters; Jami (Bill) Randall and Jodi Ann Morris, as well as 2 grandchildren; Laney and Zane Randall, all of Brooksville, MS. Jim is also survived by his sister; Loretta (Larry) Bartram of Bement, IL., as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother; Charles “Chick” Morris.
Jim farmed with his father and brother since 1954 and started the Oliver Business, C.J. Morris and Sons, Inc. in Bement with his dad since 1962, for 58 years. His slogan in business was “buy low, sell high.”
Jim was a member of the Piatt County Trail Blazers Club. Jim served on the Board of Directors of First National Bank of Ivesdale and State Bank of Bement. He was a parishioner of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello and was a long standing member of the “Knights of Columbus.” He was known by several names “Jimmy Joe”, “Generous Jim”, and the “Tootsie Roll Man”, his grandson named him that. Jim loved walking his four pound Yorkie “Ruthie”; He enjoyed attending the “Bement Country Opry” and was a member of the Piatt County Promenaders square dance club; shooting skeet; but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Jim Morris. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences. It is with great honor that Jim and Jacki were actually in a commercial on our website.