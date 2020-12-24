James Rhoades, 76 of Monticello passed away Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1944 in Monticello, IL to Donald M. Rhoades and Lulu Mae Hayes Rhoades. He was married to Lila Robison on April 12, 1969 in Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
He is survived by his son, John Rhoades of Champaign; daughter, Lara Rhodes, and granddaughter Ella, of Savoy; daughter Amanda Rhoades Freden (Matt); and brother Tom Rhoades (Pat) of Monticello; sister Debbie Hays (Jim) of Champaign. Other family survivors include relatives by marriage, bother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Mary Robison of East Peoria. Nieces and nephews are Kerry and Dana Barnes Rhoades of Monticello; Brooke and Travis Rhoades Cody of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Adam M. Hays of Champaign; Matthew Robison of East Peoria; Mark Robison of East Peoria; Megan and Scott Robison Oetgen of Peoria; Maryn and Brian Robison Bevard of East Peoria.
Jim was retired from farming. All services are private to the immediate family because of the COVID-19 pandemic and applicable government safety restraints.
Online condolences can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.