Jane C. Stoddard, 70, of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Saint Anthony’s Medical Center in Lakewood, CO.
Jane was born on June 3, 1951 in Monticello, IL, the eldest child of John and Marge Stoddard. She is survived by her mother Marge (George) Judge of Albany, CA; son Jim Anderson of Monticello, IL; son John Anderson (Deanna) of Farmer City, IL; brother Paul (Sue) Stoddard of Monticello and brother John (Melissa) Stoddard of Richmond, CA. She was preceded in death by her father.
Jane grew up on a farm near Monticello IL and graduated from Monticello High School in the spring of 1969. She married David E. Anderson and the couple relocated to Chicago for a short while before returning home to the family farm. In addition to the daily challenges of managing the household and raising her two beloved sons, she worked for Stoddard Farm Management and served on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Monticello.
In the 1980’s, Jane ventured across the country, first to New Jersey, then Tennessee and Idaho before settling in Longmont, CO in 1991. She adored the cozy little home in Longmont that served as a constant source of happiness and pride. On many summer evenings, Jane would share laughter and a glass of wine with family and friends in Longmont who lovingly describe her “porch parties” as legendary.
Jane was a voracious reader, world traveler, talented conversationalist, history buff and crossword enthusiast. She was gifted with a natural charisma and smile that could light up a room. While Jane traveled extensively, she never lost site of her small-town farm roots and cherished her visits home to Piatt, CO. She will be missed by many and fondly remembered.
Donations may be made to Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont, CO 80501; https://www.longmonthumane.org/
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.