Jane Gleason Gucker, 70 of Cisco, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in her residence.
Memorial service to celebrate Jane’s life was held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church (130 West Eldorado Street, Decatur, Illinois 62522) Fr. Gene Stormer officiated. Burial in the church columbarium.
Memorials may be made to The Good Samaritan Inn (912 North Union, Decatur, Illinois 62522) Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Jane was born Nov. 14, 1951 in Morristown, New Jersey, daughter of James and Jean Gleason. She held a Bachelor of Architecture, was an apprentice Architect for six years and a Registered Architect for 32 years. She was a member of the Monticello Golf Club and St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.G.A. She married Doug Gucker on July 5, 1975. He survives.
Surviving is her mother, Jean Gleason, husband, Doug Gucker, God-Children, Suzi Crutcher, Thomas Byler and Taylor Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Gleason and sister, Maryellen Gleason Adams.
Jane was an outgoing, energetic, active social butterfly who always stood up for what was right. She enjoyed swimming, reading and spending summers at the grandparents near the New Jersey Shore. She received her B.A. in Architecture from Virginia Tech and State University, Blacksburg, Va. She retired from the State of Illinois Capitol Development Board after 25 years. After getting married she spent a year in Wisconsin and lived the rest of her life on the family farm near Cisco. Jane enjoyed playing golf, traveling with her husband and having a meal with friends. She liked heavy metal and hard rock music. She especially loved her trip to Italy with her mom and husband. Being a Godparent was very special to her.
Matthew 22:37-39.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.