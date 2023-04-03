Janel R. Wittig, 58, of Bement passed away at 8:30 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Janel was born Feb. 28, 1965, in Urbana, the daughter of Ernest and Jane (Matthews) Scrimager. She married Herb Wittig on Dec. 8, 2012.
She is survived by her husband, Herb Wittig of Bement; daughter, Jeanette Sebens of Bement, Carlee Wittig of Florida, Clay Wittig (Tori) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Catie Wittig of White Heath; grandchild, Rayden Sebens; brothers Eric ‘Ric’ Scrimager of IN and Michael Scrimager.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janel was a homemaker and a member of the DeLand American Legion Auxiliary.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.