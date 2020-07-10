Janet Baumhardt

Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.