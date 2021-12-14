Janet Lee Butler-Zook, 70, of West Lebanon, IN, passed away on December 11, 2021, at 4:39pm ET. She peacefully left earth surrounded by family in her home. Her heart was made of gold and her humor remained until the end.
Her memory will live on through her surviving family. Husband, Larry Zook; son and daughter, Doug (Mary) Butler and Calie (Jason) Jacobs; brother, Aaron (Reanna) Wildman; grandchildren, Taylor, Jessica, Zoe, and Brett; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and five siblings.
In lieu of cards and flowers, she requests donations in her honor be made to your local animal shelter.
