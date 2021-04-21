Janet Lee ‘Jan’ Saban, 75, of Champaign, formerly of Monticello, passed away Thursday evening April 15, 2021 at Clark Lindsey Village Meadowbrook, Urbana.
Jan was born on January 21, 1946 in Fairbury, IL, the daughter of Mitchell Ollie and Margaret Elma (Wilson) Johnston. She graduated from Piper City Community High School in 1964. She attended the University of Illinois where she later met the love of her life. She married Joseph John ‘Joe’ Saban on May 14, 1971 in Champaign, IL. They shared a beautiful life together.
Jan is survived by her children, Mark Saban of Pekin, Kurt Saban (Akane) of Mahomet, Anita Saban of Champaign, Nicholas Saban (Cayce) of Fulshear, TX; grandchildren, Erica Roosevelt (Chandler), Andi Saban (Isaac), Paul Saban (Jamie), Kent Saban, Luka Saban, Zachary Strack, Vincent Strack, Sabrina Saban Tunstall, Henry Saban, Hudson Saban; great grandchildren, Eleanor Faye and Leanora Clyve Roosevelt, Thatcher Justus and Ender Scott Saban; and brother Kim McConnell ‘Mac’ Johnston (Norma) of Birchwood, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Lisa Saban, great grandchild baby Saban, and brother Jeff Johnston.
Jan retired as an Administrative Assistant to the President at Midland States Bank, Champaign, and a receptionist at Ramshaw Real Estate. She and Joe were active members of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church, Daughters of the American Revolution Thomas Ford Chapter, Catholic Charities, Mentoring through Big Brothers / Big Sisters, and the Kirby Medical Center Auxiliary. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, all children, walking, traveling, reading, horses, dogs, cats, movies, and company on the porch with a glass of wine.
A visitation will be held 4pm to 6pm at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Big Brothers/Big Sisters or Catholic Charities.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.