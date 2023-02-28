Janet Trybom of Monticello, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at her home after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 74.
Janet was born Dec. 20, 1948 in Lawrence, Kan., the daughter of Charleton and Ida Jean Bartz (Carr) of Lawrence, Kan. She married her high school sweetheart James (Jim) Trybom on Aug. 5, 1967.
She is survived by her dear husband, Jim; mother, Ida Jean Bartz; son Jason (Kari) Trybom of Monticello; and twin daughters Jodi (Chad) Thomas of Monticello, and Jami Trybom of Monticello; grandchildren Carlie Trybom, Emma (Westin) Siefert, Owen Trybom, Lynnsey Trybom, Cameron Thomas, Skyler Thomas, Cassie (Chase) Wolf and Kinley Trybom, as well as a great-grandchild, Ember Wolf. She is also survived by her younger brother, Larry (Lyric) Bartz of Lawrence, Kan., and two sister-in-laws, Kathy Bryant of Linwood, Kan. and Mary Trybom of Lawrence, Kan., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charleton Bartz of Lawrence, Kan., her daughter, Janelle Trybom and her brother Gary Bartz of Lawrence, Kan.
Janet graduated from Lawrence High School and then went to Emporia State Teachers College for a year. While her children were growing up, Janet enjoyed caring for her kids and her husband. Prior to her children, she worked at Kansas State University as a secretary to help put her husband through graduate school. After having children she worked off and on at several temporary jobs and volunteered her time at the schools. In 1988, her husband's job brought them from Kansas to Illinois, where she worked as an office manager for a small heating and air conditioning company. Once her husband's job moved them to Monticello, she spent her time crocheting and spending time with her grandkids. Janet was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home 215 E. Washington St. Monticello. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith in Action, Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.