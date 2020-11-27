Janice Diane (Reynolds) Dick went to meet her Lord, Savior, and family at the gates of heaven at 6:54 a.m. on November 26, 2020 at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Janice was born on April 24, 1944 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Roy and Virginia (Maiden) Reynolds. She married Francis E. Dick on June 1, 1963 in Monticello.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Francis Dick of Monticello; sons, Darrell Dick (Cindy) of Monticello, Michael Dick (Jeremy) of Urbana, Chris Dick (Amy) of DeLand; daughter Angela Pearl (Pat) of Farmer City; grandchildren, April Dambacher (Nate) Timothy Dick (Emily), Alexis Dick, Colton Pearl, Jaclyn Pearl, Miranda Gillis, Sergius Harty, Jayson Gard; great grandchildren, Tyra, Payton, and Mina Dambacher, Hudson and Hallie Dick, Hope Edwards, Miranda’s expected grandson arriving next week; and sister, Linda Downey of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, and a brother Donald Reynolds.
Janice was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family along with babysitting and nanny work. She was a member of the Lane Christian Church. She loved reading her bible and Amish Books. Janice enjoyed going to the Bement Country Opry, was a Chicago Cubs fan, and was a race fan (not by choice). She loved her family deeply and all children. She was called Mom by many.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the McCord Cemetery on Rte 48 in De Witt County.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lane Christian Church or Mackey-Wright Funeral Home to assist the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.