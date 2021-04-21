Janice Lavonne Beabout Smith, 76, of Toney, Alabama, passed away April 3rd at 11:37 a.m. At the time of her passing she was being cared for at Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, Georgia.
Janice was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Those who knew her, knew of her tenacious spirit and it brings me comfort to tell you, that spirit never left her. Now we will carry that spirit with us, in her memory, forever.
There will be a celebration of life held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 100 W. Washington St., Monticello, in the second story ballroom.
Janice was a also a great cook, who never let anyone go hungry. Therefore, the celebration will include a potluck. We will provide the meat, you bring a side, dessert, etc. Anything you believe Janice would have loved.
Hope to see you there. Let's send her off with all the love she deserves.