Jean Burse, 89, of Monticello passed away at 12:08 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jean was born on Nov. 24, 1932, in Decatur, the daughter of William Frances and Helen Irene (Seibert) Witt, Jr. She married Eugene B. Burse on May 26, 1951, in Monticello. He passed away on Oct. 28, 1988.
Jean is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burse of Monticello; daughters, Elizabeth (Roy) Carey of Bement, Katherine Cozad of Talladega, AL, Victoria (Doug) Foster of White Heath; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and brother James D. (Cyndy) Witt of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Michael.
Jean retired from retail sales and Pharmacy Tech at Harris Drugs. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church and volunteered on many committees at church including the food pantry, benevolence committee, kitchen committee, and the clothing room. Jean was also a Hospice and literacy volunteer.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OSF St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Peoria or Maple Point Activities.
