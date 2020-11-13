Jeffrey Jerome Topol, 70, of Monticello, passed away at 9:10 p.m., November 10, 2020 at Danville VA Hospital, Danville.
Jeff was born May 14, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the son of Jerome George and Dorothy Lee (Hayman) Topol.
He is survived by Leann Topol, his sisters, Terry Topol-Deakins of Forest Park, GA, Loretta Topol (Bob Shurtleff) of Hanover Park, IL; niece Samantha Majors (Darius), 2 great nieces (Abbi and Layla) and one great nephew (M.J.). He was preceded in death by his parents.
In December 1994 Jeff earned a degree from Parkland College in Associate in Applied Science Mass Communications: Public Relations. Jeff worked for Illinois Central Railroad and then worked for the University of Illinois, Allerton Park first as a security guard and then a cook at the Allerton House before retiring. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He enjoyed cooking and reading books. He loved his dogs Boston Blackie, Missy, and Milo and his cat Sir Jeffrey.
Private family services will be held in Danville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter, Monticello, IL, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
