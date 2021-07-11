Jeffrey P. Ryan, 41, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 7:00 p.m., July 9, 2021 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Jeffrey was born July 13, 1979 in Farmington, New Mexico, the son of John and Joan (Miner) Ryan. He married Susan Miller on August 8, 2008 in Urbana, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Ryan of Monticello; children, Holden Miller, Sofia Weaver, and Parker Ryan all of Monticello; father, John Ryan of Texas; mother, Joan Ryan of Florida; grandmother, Ethel Miner of Florida; and brother, Stephen Ryan of Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe Miner of Monticello and Broadlands, Francis Ryan and Dorothy Ryan of Texas.
Jeffrey was a Material Science Engineer for CERL. He was a member of the Vineyard Church, Urbana and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family of Susan Ryan.
