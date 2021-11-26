Jerry Dale Richards, 69 of Weldon passed away 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23, 2021 at his family residence in Weldon.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was born Jan. 5, 1952 in Urbana, the son of Lester and Rozella Delane (Bryant) Richards.
Survivors include his son, Nathan D. Richards, White Heath; three grandchildren; and sisters, Linda (Charles) Cohen, Indianapolis, Indiana and Kathy (Brendan) McKiernan, of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry loved to fish and hunt for mushrooms.
