Jerry L. Barbour, 79, of Monticello, passed away at 11:30 a.m., August 16, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Jerry was born August 17, 1940 in Monticello, IL the son of Glenn and Kathryn (Kirkland) Barbour. He married Connie Potter on April 16, 1981 in Bement, IL.
He is survived by his wife Connie Barbour of Monticello; stepchildren, Jim (Julie) Shepherd of Deland, Terry Diner of Hammond, Louis Sheffield of Monticello, Kevin (Carol) Murphy of Monticello; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Bob Barbour of Green Cove Springs, FL; sisters, Jeanne Kirwan of Ivesdale and Glenda (Frank) Zyskowski of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David.
Jerry retired from the maintenance department at Carle Hospital and previously worked at General Cable. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1958. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Newell from 1958-1964. He was a lifetime St. Louis Cardinal’s fan, loved fishing and camping, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
