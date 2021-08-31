Jerry L. Gaskill, 70, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 5:10 A.M., on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence in Monticello, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 A.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M., until services begin. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.
Jerry was born on October 16, 1950 in Clinton, IL., a son of James and Ovelene (Norfleet) Gaskill. He married Trudy Ann Menacher on December 9, 1978 in Monticello, IL., and she survives in Monticello. Also surviving are two sons; Nick Gaskill of Monticello, IL., and Adam (Kristin) Gaskill of Morton, IL. Jerry is also survived by a granddaughter, Palmer Gaskill of Morton, IL., and 2 grandsons, Wells and Sullivan Gaskill also of Morton. He is also survived by a sister; Carol (Ray) Thomas of Athens, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother; Bill Gaskill.
Jerry worked with his late father in the family business, Gaskill Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, which he owner and operated from 1983-2015. He was a former member of the Monticello Lion's Club, and Monticello Golf Club. Jerry loved golfing, bowling, and all sports. He coached his son's little league sports programs for many years. He loved to talk sports serious and off the cuff, especially basketball and football. Jerry loved his lap dogs, loved to eat out, but his greatest joy was spending time with family especially his grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.