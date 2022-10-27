Jerry L. Smith
December 26, 1944 – October 25, 2022
Jerry L. Smith, 77, of Georgetown passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
A Deland-Weldon High School graduate, Jerry went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and a Purple Heart honoree. Jerry had successful careers spending several years at Vesuvius USA (formerly Flo-Con) and retired from DynaChem, Inc.
Jerry was a member of the Illinois Freemasonry, the American Legion, Pheasants Forever and the National Rifle Association. Jerry had a love for his English Springer Spaniels, for tackling house projects, shooting sporting clays, and smoking a good cigar.
Born in the front room of their home, Jerry fondly recalls his childhood, time spent with grandparents, aunts and uncles, and his time working any small job around Deland for money, including at his dad’s garage.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Anora Smith. Surviving are his children, Douglas “Andy” Smith (Brooke) and Jennifer Smith (Shane Ater); two brothers, James Smith and Dean Smith; and four grandchildren, Delaney, Benjamin, Austin and Eli. If Jerry considered you a friend, you were as special to him as his family.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Goose Creek Township Cemetery in Deland. Memorials may be made to Champaign County Pheasants Forever, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.