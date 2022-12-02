Jerry W. Hullinger, 90, of Monticello, passed away at 9:59 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Rose Memory Care of Monticello.
Jerry was born May 20, 1932, in Peoria, the son of Golden F. and Laurel (Clarke) Hullinger. He married Barbara Beach on June 21, 1952, in Peoria.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Hullinger of Monticello; daughters, Kathy Landreth (Kenneth) of Monticello and Rebecca Cobert (Dave) of Bloomington; son Jerry M. Hullinger (Rebecca) of Kernersville, NC; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clarke Hullinger and granddaughter Amy K. Landreth.
Jerry was a retired insurance adjuster. Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan for two years. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello, enjoyed spending his time with his family, and was a very good vocalist.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to Arbor Rose Memory Care of Monticello.
