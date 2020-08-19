Joan D. Hammerschmidt, 89, of Monticello passed away at 11:01 a.m., Aug. 19, 2020 at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Joan was born on January 18, 1931 in Paxton, the daughter of Harry and Vera (Parsons) Hilgendorf. She married Floyd E. ‘Bud’ Remmers on April 24, 1948 in Monticello. He passed away May 2, 1992. She married Norman Hammerschmidt on Oct. 24, 1992. He passed away on Oct. 24, 2012.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Julie Wolfe of Monticello, Wendy Jent of Tuscola, Melanie Ray of Monticello; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Striegel, Peggy Cafin and Gerry Gregory all of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and sisters Jean Menacher and Helen Brown.
Joan was the owner/operator of Remmers Western Wear for 25 years and a farmwife. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church and she loved fishing, carving, painting, and quilting.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Duane Piercy. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.