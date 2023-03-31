Joan Ducey Lucas, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2023 in Paxton.
She was a long-time resident of Monticello and Rantoul. Joan was born in Chicago on Oct. 11, 1944 to Lorene (Jenkins) and John Glenn Ducey.
Joan and her parents moved to the Monticello area after World War 2. She graduated from Monticello High School and Illinois Business College. She worked for J. M. Jones for many years as well as for Carle Hospital in Urbana. Joan was an avid bowler, competing in many tournaments and received awards for her skill. She shared her love of bowling as a volunteers teaching young children to bowl. She was active in her community as a member of the Lions Club by helping others.
Joan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Anthony Castrucci of West Chester, Pennsylvania, their children, and many cousins.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of choice.