John A. “Tony” Rice, 78, of Chicago, a retired Chicago Police Sergeant and Marine, passed away surrounded by his family on June 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband for 54 years to Sandy (Allegretti).
He was the loving father to Michelle (Carlos) Suastegui, Laurie (Patrick) Carr, Chrissy (Matthew) Olsen; and grandfather to Tristan, Victoria, Nicole, John, Jim, Ava and Brooke.
He was the cherished brother of Andy (Karen) Rice, Suzanne Darby, Gen Joy, Danny (Carol) Rice and Nancy (Mike) Mitchell. Cousins are Laura Davis, Mick and John McCann.
Tony served two tours with the United States Marine Corps, and then served on the Chicago Police Department for 32 years. He loved his family, fishing and hunting.
Memorial donations can be made in Tony's honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/TonyRice.