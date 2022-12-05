John E. Larson, 75, of Bement, passed away at 3:40 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center, E.R., Monticello.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Township Library, First Presbyterian Church, Bement, and the Bement E.M.T.'s.
John was born on Nov. 24, 1947, in Monticello, a son of Robert E. and Wyvonne Comerford Larson. He married Shirley Wilhelm on March 4, 1972 in Lexington, Ken., and she survives of Bement. Also surviving are children; Robb Larson of Urbana, and Erika (Mike) Soule of Bement, as well as a brother; Larry (Ruth Ann) Larson of Bement.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bement, National Riffle Assoc., National Assoc. of Gun Rights, and the Piatt County Farm Bureau. John farmed his entire life well over 65 years, he enjoyed hunting, shooting, his boxer dogs; Diesel and Ginger, and he was n avid story-teller and loved family genealogy.
