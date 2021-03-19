John F. Felts, 87, of Traer died Wednesday, March 10 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
He was born February 23, 1934 in Monticello, a son of James K. “J.K.” and Mary Lou Summers Felts. He married Janet F. Jennings May 30, 1956 in Monticello.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; three daughters, Jamie (RD) Porter of Columbus Missouri, Janeal (Stanley) Penning of Hubbard, Janan (Nathan) Hicks of Des Moines; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe (Janet) Felts of Georgia and Carl (Jerry) Felts of Oregon.
John graduated from Monticello High School, graduated from the University of Illinois, and served in the United States Army. He was employed with the Star Clipper of Tama County for 15 years and was a Tama County Magistrate for more than 25 years. He was also an ambulance volunteer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Felts.
Funeral services were held Mondya, March 15 at Traer United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Buckingham Cemetery, Traer, where full military rites were provided.
Condolences can be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.