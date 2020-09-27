John Paul Record, 85, of Monticello, passed away at 2:57 p.m., September 26, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Paul was born October 14, 1934 in Monticello, IL the son of Roscoe Conklin and Beatrice Eloise (Hubbard) Record. He married Linda L. Williams on August 15, 1959.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Record of Monticello, and sister, Patty Mackey of South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tripp Record, daughter Kimber Lee Record, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Paul was a retired telephone lineman and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the I.B.E.W Union.
Private family service will be held with interment in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com