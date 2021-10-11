John R. ‘Jack’ Miner, 87, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 4:46 a.m., October 9, 2021, at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Jack was born January 14, 1934, in Monticello, IL, the son of Roy and Blanche (Carper) Miner. He married Wilma Faye Houser on February 24, 1957 in LaFayette, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Faye Miner of Monticello; children, Lorie Brown (Blair) of White Heath, Brenda Brown of Monticello, Dennis Miner of Monticello, Dan Miner (Mindy) of Champaign; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother Alan Miner of Green Valley, AZ; sisters Virginia Norfleet of Monticello and Velma Gadbury of Mahomet. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dwight Miner and Eldon Chapman, and daughter-in-law Justine Miner.
Jack was a farmer and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and attended as many races as he could. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears fan. He attended the Meadowbrook Community Church. Jack truly loved the family farm, raising cattle, and his family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Pastor Ron Strack officiating.
Memorials may be made to Arbor Rose of Monticello.
