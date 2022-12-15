John G. Stiverson, 67, of Bement, passed away at 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
John was born July 9, 1955, in Monticello, the son of Homer F. and Rose (Whitehouse) Stiverson. He married Mary Tucker on June 10, 1978, in Bement.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Stiverson of Bement; brothers, Edward (Loretta) Stiverson of Monticello, Max Stiverson of Las Vegas, Nev.., and Robert (Lashawn) Stiverson of Decatur. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Paul, Arnold, and Larry, and one sister Phyllis.
John worked at General Cable for 14 years and then retired from Kraft Foods, Inc. after working there for 29 years. John enjoyed bowling, hunting, and fishing. He was known as “Mr. Fix It” and was an avid Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan. John loved his family along with time spent at family dinners and gatherings.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, 249 N. Macon St, Bement, IL 61813.
A funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Marsha Frederick officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bement or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.