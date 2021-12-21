Johnny L. Chitwood, 80, of Monticello, passed away at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Monticello, the son of Dudley and Ella M. (Barlow) Chitwood. He married Catherine A. “Cathy” Wilcox on Nov. 10, 1962, in Monticello. She passed away Sept. 8, 1988.
Johnny is survived by his children, Tammy Anglin of Bement, Pam Miller of Venice, Florida, John D. Chitwood (Brenda) of Monticello, Chrissy Chitwood of Champaign; 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Bradley Chitwood, sister Lola Mae McKibbon, and one grandson.
Johnny was a retired forklift operator for ADS. He was a member of the APA Pool League and he loved fishing, hunting, and his paint by number books.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Monticello Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Monticello Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
