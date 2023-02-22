Joseph L. Hardy, 92, of Monticello passed away at 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence.
Joseph was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Champaign, the son of Lawrence and Irene (Miller) Hardy. He married Patricia Reinhart on May 30, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hardy of Monticello; children, Lora Hardy (Jeff) of Columbia, MO, Joe T. Hardy (Sharon) of Champaign, and Mark Hardy (Carey) of Monticello; brothers Charles Hardy of Monticello and Jerry Hardy of Bishop, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joseph retired from General Cable. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. He was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church and the Monticello Golf Course.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
