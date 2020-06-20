Joy L. Rathe, 75, formerly of Monticello, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Fox Lake, IL.
Joy was born on March 6, 1945, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Miller) Phillips.
While in high school, Joy was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, even playing the organ at the early service. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1963. Joy obtained her BA from the National College of Education in Lombard, IL. Upon receiving her Master’s degree in Healthcare Admin., she spent her career in managerial roles for various healthcare systems. After her retirement, she enjoyed serving as librarian of the Cisco library for a few years. In her free time, Joy loved to read, work in her garden, and spend time with her grandkids. She moved to Fox Lake in September of 2017 in order to be closer to her daughter and her family.
Surviving are her three children, Amy (Joe) Bathery of Lindenhurst, IL, Karl Alvin Rathe of Burlington, North Carolina, and Anthony Rathe of Ft. Smith, AR; one brother, Ken (Wendy) Phillips of O’Fallon, IL, one sister, Julie (Dennis) Quimby of Hopewell, IL; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; two nephews, one niece; and eleven cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation rights have been accorded. A family celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.