Joyce Lynette Halterman, 95, a longtime resident of Wells County, Ind., passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.
She was born on May 1, 1927, in Bement, to Russell Cloyd and Eva Lena (Hamman) Wildman. She graduated in 1945 from Bement High School, where she was a very active student and athlete. She continued her education in 1945 at the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, St. Francis School of Nursing Hospital, Peoria. She was a nurse at St. Francis (500-bed hospital) from 1945 to 1948.
Joyce lived in Bement until she moved with her husband, George, to Wells County in 1957, where they were dairy farmers until 1975. In 2018, Joyce moved to Bluffton, Ind.
Joyce and George O. Halterman were married on April 17, 1948, in Bement. He preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2004. Joyce is survived by her dear friends, Earlynn (Curtis) Worster and Sherri (Ron) Zook. Other survivors include her daughter-in-law, Cathy Halterman; three grandchildren, Matthew (Jaime) of Bluffton, Angela (Nick) Leach of Decatur and Yvonne (Jordan) Rader of Bloomington; and a great-grandson, Cohen Leach.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Terry Lee and Robert “Bob” Lyle Halterman, along with her siblings, Russell Carleton Wildman, Vurdette Olin Wildman, Donovan Baynard “Hob” Wildman, Warren Wilford “Quinton” Wildman, LaMar Rovella Wildman, Mona Loretta Wildman, Keith Alden “Pood” Wildman and Betty Rosalie Poston.
Joyce loved animals and raised poodles for several years. She never turned away a friend, stranger or relative in need. She was involved in community and church activities, always generous and kind to others.
Per Joyce’s request, private services took place at Elm Grove Cemetery on June 8. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Friends can send online condolences to the family at thomarich.com.