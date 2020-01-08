Juanita E. Jennings, 85, of Bement, passed away at 10:20 p.m., January 5, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Juanita was born on November 5, 1934 in Auburn, IL the daughter of Daniel and Grace (Bettis) Edmiston. She married Harold D. Jennings on August 26, 1951 in Auburn. He passed away June 21, 2000.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Leslie Jennings (Janet) of Ivesdale, Scott Jennings of Bement; daughter, Valerie Stoerger (John Jr.) of Ivesdale; grandchildren, Jason Jennings (Catherine), Ashley Washburn (David), Tim Jennings, Sarah West (Blake), Amy Snow (Ryan), Emily Stoerger, Ryan Stoerger, Jacob Stoerger; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Gary Jennings, daughter-in-law Susan Jennings, and brother Raymond Edmitson.
Prior to moving to Bement Juanita was employed with banks in Springfield and Auburn. After moving she was employed as a Secretary for Bement Schools and then became the owner/preschool teacher of the Yellow Crayon Preschool while also employed as Secretary for Jennings Implement.
Juanita was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bement where she spent time as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, Trustee, Deacon, Knitting Circle, and United Presbyterian Women’s Association. Juanita earned an Associate of Science degree from Parkland College, she was a member of the PTA-Local and State, the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, and also volunteered for Piattran. Juanita acted in several local theater productions and enjoyed reading, running, traveling, and time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement with Rev. Marsha Frederick officiating. Interment will be held in Bement Township Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello is handling the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Aimee Yu-Ballard and the Piatt County Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bement Food Pantry or the Bement EMT’s.
