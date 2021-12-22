Judith C. Jacobson, 83, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 2:15 P.M., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello, IL.
Memorial services will be held on, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Face masks will be required. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetry, Bement, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, or the American Legion Auxiliary.
Judy was born on December 4, 1938 in Monticello, IL., a daughter of Carl T. and Louise Peterson Redman. Surviving is a daughter; Carol (Ted) Summers-Burke of Poplar Grove, IL., 4 grandchildren; Fallon Piazza, Vail (Brent) Kieser, Isacc Burke, Chessa Burke, as well a 4 great-grandchildren; Caleb Piazza, Cambria Piazza, Nolyn Judith Kieser, and Colton Kieser. Also surviving is a brother; David (Jan) Redman of Monticello, IL., and 2 sisters; Pat (George) Fitchner of Fresno, California, and Sue Redman of Bement, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and she enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of, Judy C. Jacobson. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.