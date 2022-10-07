Judith L. Hershberger, 76, of Monticello passed away at 5:38 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Judith was born on Feb. 10, 1946, in Monticello, the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Zybul) Watts, Sr. She married Ruben R. Hershberger on June 14, 1964, in Monticello. He passed away May 2, 2007.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Joseph) Henson of Monticello; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Michael.
Judith was a Job Coach at the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.